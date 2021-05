The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has put on the wanted list Member of the Verkhovna Rada Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction), and the court gave permission for his detention.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the press service of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG).

"The Pecherskyi District Court granted the petition of the SSU investigator, agreed with the Prosecutor General, and allowed the detention of the Member of Parliament of Ukraine in order to bring him to participate in the consideration of the petition for the application of a preventive measure. Prosecutors and investigators will ask the court to detain the suspect with the alternative of paying bail in the amount of UAH 300.930 million," the Office said.

Also, the MP has already been put on the wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Kozak is suspected of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the temporarily occupied Crimea (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) previously said that Kozak was in Belarus for treatment.

