Waiver Of Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Would Be Major Victory For Russia And Defeat For U.S. – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a decision to waive the sanctions on the organizations involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be a serious victory for Russia and a defeat for the United States.

Zelenskyy said this at a press conference marking two years of his presidency, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What are the main risks (from a possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin)? For example, I think that there is a big risk that the U.S. will lift the sanctions... There is a big risk that they (Russia) will put pressure on the U.S. or that they will reach some sort of agreement and lift the sanctions on Nord Stream. Almost 95% of it has been completed, only about 5% is left. I believe that this will be a defeat for the United States. I believe that this will be a defeat for President Biden personally. I am saying this openly, frankly. Why? It will be a serious geopolitical victory for the Russian Federation and a new redistribution of power and influence," Zelenskyy said when asked about the risks to Ukraine from a possible meeting between Biden and Putin.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said that he considered a personal meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia necessary.

According to him, Biden knows that his position only aspects of the Ukrainian issue that are preliminarily agreed with Ukraine can be discussed with Putin and that he has conveyed this position to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Are there risks that some issues will be raised despite our agreements? I am sure that there are such risks," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the main risks include a possible decision by the United States to waive the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Zelenskyy noted that opinions on this issue are divided in the U.S. Senate and Congress and described it as a serious game that involves not only energy security.

He suggested that the United States could decide to stop obstructing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline only in exchange for something very serious, adding that he was worried about this situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States decided not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its CEO Matthias Warnig.

At the same time, the U.S. State Department has proposed imposing sanctions on four Russian ships and four companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

