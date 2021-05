The Verkhovna Rada has appointed the Chairperson of the State Automobile Road Agency (Ukravtodor) Oleksandr Kubrakov as the Minister of Infrastructure.

284 MPs voted for his appointment, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since November 2019, Kubrakov has worked as chairperson of Ukravtodor.

From 2014 to 2019, Kubrakov was an IT advisor to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

From 2011 to 2014, he was an advisor to the mayor of Kyiv, Oleksandr Popov.

In 2019, Kubrakov was elected a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party; on December 3 of the same year, he resigned as MP.

He was also a member of the committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, national minorities and interethnic relations.

During his speech, Kubrakov said that he plans to solve problems at Ukrzaliznytsia, start creating own Ukrainian air carrier, and repair all roads of national importance in two years.

Besides, Kubrakov noted that financing of the program for the repair and construction of bridges in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions will begin in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Vladyslav Kriklii from the post of Minister of Infrastructure.

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada supported the candidacy of the Chairperson of the State Tax Service Oleksii Liubchenko for the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Chairperson of the State Agency for Highways (Ukravtodor) Oleksandr Kubrakov - for the post of Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko - for the post of Minister of Health.

