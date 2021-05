The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko as Minister of Health.

262 MPs voted for his appointment, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During his speech, Liashko promised that he would soon develop a concept on insurance medicine in Ukraine.

Also, according to him, in 2021, they intend to add new drugs for the treatment of mental illnesses with critical conditions to the list of drugs under the Affordable Medicines program.

On February 26, 2020, Liashko was appointed the Senior Medical Officer of Ukraine.

From February 2018 to July 2019, he worked as First Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center.

From March 2013 to February 2014, Liashko headed the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Ukraine state institution.

From 2003 to 2010 he worked in the system of the state sanitary and epidemiological service of Kyiv region.

He graduated from the O.O. Bohomolets National Medical University, also extramurally graduated from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, where he received the qualification of a Master of Public Administration in the field of health care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Maksym Stepanov from the post of Minister of Health.

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada supported the candidacy of the Chairperson of the State Tax Service Oleksii Liubchenko for the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Chairperson of the State Agency for Highways (Ukravtodor) Oleksandr Kubrakov - for the post of Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko - for the post of Minister of Health.

