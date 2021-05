A Long March 4B rocket carrying the Haiyang 2D (HY-2D) satellite takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

China launches satellite. Photo by Xinhua.

"Data generated by the network, which is operated by the Ministry of Natural Resources, will be used in marine weather forecasts, early warnings for storms, maritime transportation and oceanographic and climate change research", – the administration said.

China launches satellite. Photo by Xinhua.

"China has paid a great deal of attention to the research and investigation of marine resources for many years and started discussing the construction of marine research satellites in the 1980s", – according to China Academy of Space Technology.

China launches satellite. Photo by Xinhua.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources