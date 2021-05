Poland To Vaccinate Workers From Ukraine At Border

The Republic of Poland intends to vaccinate seasonal workers from Ukraine at the state border.

That follows from an article posted Wirtualna Polska, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the article, they will be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requiring only one dose of vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, a total of 532,500 Ukrainian workers were officially registered in Poland.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources