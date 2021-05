The Cabinet of Ministers intends to allocate UAH 15 million for provision of humanitarian aid to India in its fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Honcharenko posted the relevant draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers, noting that the draft document was not discussed at the open part of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The draft document provides for allocating the money to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, including UAH 11 million for the State Emergency Service and UAH 4 million for the National Guard.

The money is expected to be allocated from the state budget’s reserve fund.

The State Emergency Service is to ensure purchase, dispatch, and transfer of the humanitarian aid and the National Guard is to ensure delivery of the aid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers on May 7 to ensure provision of humanitarian aid to India in its fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Ukraine planned to provide oxygen to India to help fight the coronavirus.

