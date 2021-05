China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector maintained steady growth last year, official data showed, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The total fixed-asset investment increased 7.1 percent year on year to nearly 3.48 trillion yuan (about $541.6 billion) in 2020, according to the Ministry of Transport.

"The growth rate was the highest in the last three years", – said the ministry.

By the end of 2020, the operating mileage of China's railway network reached 146,000 km. The country had a total of 5.2 million km of highways, of which expressways represented 161,000 km.

There were 2,592 berths of 10,000-tonne-class or above and 241 certified civil airports throughout the country by the end of last year.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources