China registers an average of 10 mln new marriages every year

An average of 10 million new marriages are registered annually in China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"Marriage registries across the country handle an annual average of nearly 4 million divorces", – according to statistics released by the ministry.

"Approximately 4 million marriage certificates are issued every year for spouses who have not registered their marriages or have lost their certificates", – the ministry said.

