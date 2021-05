Zelenskyy's May 20 Press Conference Will Last 2.5 Hours, Mendel Will Not Moderate It

The press conference of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 20 will last approximately 2.5 hours; it will not be moderated by Yuliya Mendel, who resigned from the post of press secretary of the head of state.

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The press conference will be held in a closed room at the Antonov state enterprise, because it may rain tomorrow. But it will be a large hangar. Due to this, among other things, social distance will be ensured," he said.

He assured that anti-epidemic measures will be observed during the event.

"Masks and antiseptics will be in place, but you can take it with you," he said.

The format of communication includes an opening speech by the President and questions from the press.

"In terms of timing, it is about 2.5 hours, give or take. Up to three hours," Podoliak said.

Around 100-150 journalists are expected to attend the press conference.

"We will try to accredit many media outlets. There will be all classic media: newspapers, magazines, television, online publications. The volume of questions that journalists can ask in terms of timing is from 20 to 30, that is, about 25," said the adviser to the head of the Office.

The algorithm for selecting the media that can ask a question to the head of state, he said, is still being worked out.

"It is clear that with such a number of journalists, not everyone will ask a question. We will try to ask those media outlets that have a preferential right in the rating, the size of the audience of viewers and readers," Podoliak explained.

The event will not be moderated by Mendel.

"Most likely it will be Iryna Pobedonostseva," Podoliak said.

She is the director general of the Information Policy Directorate of the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's previous press conference was held on May 20, 2020, on the anniversary of his inauguration.

