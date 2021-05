The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Maksym Stepanov from the post of Minister of Health.

292 MPs voted for the adoption of the relevant decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Stepanov's dismissal was justified by the fact that the process of vaccination against coronavirus had failed in Ukraine, and the minister himself was not fulfilling his functions to the fullest.

During his speech, Stepanov noted that he himself was also not satisfied with the rate of vaccination, but, according to him, not only he, but the Ministry of Health has responsibility for this.

He also noted that he has a plan to improve Ukrainian medicine and expects the support of his colleagues.

Stepanov was appointed to the post on March 30, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Stepanov.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources