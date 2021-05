The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Ihor Petrashko from the post of Minister of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture.

A total of 280 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the relevant decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Economic Development Roksolana Pidlasa (Servant of the People faction) noted that the committee did not support Petrashko's resignation.

During his speech, the ex-minister said that his team prepared the grounds for opening the land market, controlled and regulated food prices, unblocked large privatization objects, and so on.

Petrashko was appointed to the post on March 17, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov said that Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii and Petrashko had resigned.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources