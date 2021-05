SBI Completes Pre-Trial Investigation Of Case Against Tupytskyi On Suspicion Of Committing Crimes Against Publ

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed the pre-trial investigation of a case in which former chief justice of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi is accused of committing crimes against public justice.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation’s investigators have completed the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings against the former head of the Ukrainian Constitutional Court, who is suspected of committing criminal offenses against public justice (Section 2 of Article 384 and Article 386 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code)," the statement said.

According to investigators, Tupytskyi bribed a witness to refuse to testify or deliberately give false testimony in criminal proceedings related to unlawful takeover of assets belonging to the Zueve power engineering plant in October 2018 out of mercenary motives and in the interests of the former head of the High Economic Court, who is wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In addition, he is suspected of repeatedly giving false testimony to an investigator from the Prosecutor General's Office during the same proceedings and fabricating evidence for the defense in a case involving a particularly serious crime during the period of 2018-2019.

The defense has been given access to the materials of the pre-trial investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation served Tupytskyi with notification of suspicion of committing crimes against public justice in January.

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened a case against Tupytskyi on suspicion of unauthorized appropriation of power.

The State Bureau of Investigation raided Tupytskyi’s home on May 13.

