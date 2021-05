The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Vladyslav Kryklii from the post of Minister of Infrastructure.

A total of 284 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the relevant decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, Kryklii noted that he had already transferred his powers.

At that, he did not name the new minister.

Kryklii was appointed Minister of Infrastructure in August 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii resigned.

The Servant of the People faction in the Rada supported the candidacy of the Chairman of the State Tax Service Oleksii Liubchenko for the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Chairman of the State Agency for Automobile Roads (Ukravtodor) Oleksandr Kubrakov - for the post of Minister of Infrastructure, and Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko - for the post of Minister of Health.

