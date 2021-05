President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a law on indigenous peoples.

He announced this in his address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance for Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I am submitting an urgent draft law on indigenous peoples to the parliament. I am sure that in a short time the parliamentarians will consider and consolidate the status of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, in particular the Crimean Tatars, and finally do what eight convocations of the Verkhovna Rada and all previous presidents have postponed for 30 years," he said.

The restoration and provision of the rights of the Crimean Tatars as an indigenous people is provided for by the strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea approved in February.

Among other things, it also contains a strategy for the development of the Crimean Tatar language until 2032.

"We will not forget how we were kicked out of our own home, and how we were able to return only after 45 years. We will not forgive that 70 years later we were forced to leave our home again due to the Russian annexation, and those of us who remain are persecuted, infringed and imprisoned by the occupation authorities. 77 years after the deportation and seven years after the annexation of Crimea, we know for sure: the wounds have not healed, time does not heal, words do not help. Therefore, from the beginning of my presidency, my principle was simple: not slogans that have been heard many times, but actions that have been awaited for many years," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that he had established the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, and for the active protection of the rights of Crimeans from Ukraine and the international community, he created the "Crimean Platform" format.

"I thank many states that have already confirmed their participation, and I am sure that their list will be even larger," he said.

The head of state expressed confidence that Crimea will return to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on August 23 in Kyiv.

