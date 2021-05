The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) appealed the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, which refused to detain the Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and chose him round-the-clock house arrest.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the PGO.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office has filed an appeal against the decision of the Pecherskyi Court," the press service said.

The prosecutor's office insists on the election for him detention with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 300 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court sent Medvedchuk under round-the-clock house arrest.

They also put on an electronic bracelet on him.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources