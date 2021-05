122,850 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as part of the COVAX initiative arrived in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On May 8, UNICEF delivered to Ukraine a new batch of 122,850 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 as part of the COVAX global initiative. By the end of the week, UNICEF will deliver a total of 473,850 doses of vaccine, as well as injection diluent. 378,000 doses of the vaccine will be for inoculation of the first and second doses of COVID-19 for education workers," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the rest of the vaccines will be sent to priority groups from the first and second stages of vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive 473,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine as part of the COVAX initiative for educational institutions by the end of May.

