Ukrainian Embassy in the United States is asking the White House to provide vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are working on receiving additional vaccines from the United States to vaccinate Ukrainians and save the lives of our compatriots from the covid pandemic. You know that yesterday U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States intends to deliver 80 million vaccines to foreign countries by the end of June. Yesterday I instructed our ambassador in Washington to contact the White House, which coordinates this program of providing vaccines to other countries of the world, for a substantive discussion of our interaction on this track," he said.

Earlier, Kuleba said that Ukraine is receiving positive signals from the American side regarding assistance with coronavirus vaccines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 948,332 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine: 948,330 people received the first dose, and 27,454 people completed vaccination (received two doses).

