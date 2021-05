The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Deputy Minister of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Svitlana Panaiotidi.

Panaiotidi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I wrote a letter of resignation on April 29 with a request to dismiss me from May 17 at the end of the vacation... The Cabinet has just voted," she said.

Panaiotidi has worked as Deputy Minister of Economy since September 11, 2019.

From June 2015 to September 2019, she served as the State Commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Economy Panaiotidi resigned on April 29.

