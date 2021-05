The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has forbidden Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) to communicate with Member of Parliament Taras Kozak, who is the other suspect in the case against him.

The court made such a decision on May 13, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Refrain from communicating with the suspects and witnesses on the list compiled by investigators or the prosecutor," the judge said, announcing the decision as a restraining measure.

According to Ukrainian News’ sources in law enforcement agencies, this prohibition particularly applies to Kozak.

The court also forbade Medvedchuk to leave Kyiv without permission from law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have put on an electronic monitoring bracelet on the Medvedchuk.

The court has placed Medvedchuk under round-the-clock house arrest until July 9.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has signed a document stating that Medvedchuk and Kozak are suspected of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Crimea.

