Socar And KLO Resume Sales Of Premium Fuel After Explanation Of Economy Ministry

Gas station networks Socar and KLO resumed sales of premium fuel after an explanation from the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

This is stated in the reports of the relevant gas station networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Socar is resuming the sale of premium fuel Nano 95, Diesel Nano Extro. This decision was made in accordance with the explanation of the Ministry of Economy regarding the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 474 of May 14 to establish a maximum trade surcharge on gasoline and diesel fuel," Socar said.

KLO has also renewed all discount coupons that can be used in the mobile application of the gas station network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, WOG, Socar and OKKO chains of gas stations announced a temporary suspension of the sale of premium fuel.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers by Resolution No. 474 of May 14 set for the period of quarantine the maximum levels of trade margin to the average price of diesel fuel not higher than UAH 7 per liter and gasoline - not more than UAH 5 per liter.

In turn, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture states that premium fuel does not fall under the state regulation of gasoline and diesel prices.

