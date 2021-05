In 2020, 532,500 Ukrainian workers were officially employed in Poland.

Hanna Dzhobolda, director of the recruiting department of the Polish employment company Gremi Personal, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"As of late 2020, 532,500 Ukrainians officially working in Poland were registered in the Social Insurance Fund of Poland," Dzhobolda said.

At the same time, she noted that these figures are not accurate, since many Ukrainians work on the basis of short-term contracts for the performance of a certain type of work, which do not provide for social insurance.

Besides, some Ukrainians still continue to work illegally.

According to Dzhobolda, despite the trend of illegal work of Ukrainians in Poland, there are fewer illegal immigrants.

“There are fewer illegally working Ukrainians in Poland. First of all, because the Polish government is constantly working to simplify the employment system in Poland for workers from Ukraine or Belarus. Even in a pandemic, Poland is the only country where you can go to work using the visa-free regime - having a biometric passport and a work permit ... Therefore, you do not need to make extra efforts to get documents for work," Dzhobolda said.

In turn, the General Statistical Office of Poland reported that before the pandemic there were almost 1.35 million workers from Ukraine in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the employment company Gremi Personal (Poland), Ukrainian workers receive from UAH 18,500 to UAH 30,000 for work in Poland.

