Zelenskyy Will Hold Press Conference On May 20

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press conference on May 20.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source at the Presidential Office.

"The press conference will be on the 20th," he said.

Communication of the head of state with media will take place on the day of the second anniversary of his inauguration.

The format of the press conference, according to the agency's interlocutor, is still being coordinated.

Soon, Zelenskyy's meeting with the press will be officially announced by the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's previous press conference was held on May 20, 2020.

