China breaks ground on high-speed rail that will cross permafrost

China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang broke ground on a high-speed railway that will cross permafrost regions in the city of Yichun, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Construction of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed rail in the city of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Junbao.

The Harbin-Yichun high-speed rail will total approximately 300 km with a designed speed of 250 km per hour.

"The railway will not only cross permafrost regions, but will also pass through primeval forests and water conservation areas. The environmental protection requirements are extremely high, and a number of technical problems need to be solved", – said Ma Guochen, project director with China Railway 22nd Bureau Group.

