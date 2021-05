In January-March 2021, real gross domestic product (GDP), according to the latest data, decreased by 2.0% year over year.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, GDP decreased by 1.1% (taking into account the seasonal factor and excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The State Statistics Service specifies figures of the real gross domestic product during a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October-December 2020, real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.7% year over year.

In 2020, real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 4.0% compared to 2019 (in constant 2016 prices) to UAH 4,194.102 billion (in actual prices) (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The state budget for 2021 was developed on the basis of the macroeconomic forecast, which provides for the growth of real GDP by 4.6%.

