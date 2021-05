During Search Of Tupytskyi’s House, SBI Seize His Wife's Phone And Cartridges For Weapons

During a search of the house of Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose appointment was canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) seized his wife's telephone and cartridges for weapons.

Tupytskyi’s lawyer Kostiantyn Doroshenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Nothing was removed from what was in the court’s ruling,” the lawyer said.

According to him, a non-working telephone was seized from Tupytskyi’s wife, as well as cartridges for weapons.

The defense intends to petition for the return of the cartridges to him.

The lawyer also said that Tupytskyi considers the searches to be pressure and humiliation of a person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI conducted searches at Tupytskyi’s on May 13.

