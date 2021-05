Vitalii Hren, a member of the Central Election Commission, has been put on the register of corrupt officials.

That follows from the data from the state register of corrupt officials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He has been brought to administrative responsibility for a corrupt action under Section 2 of Article 172-4 of the Administrative Code of Ukraine (violation by a person of the restrictions established by law regarding joining a board, other executive or control bodies, or a supervisory board of an enterprise or organization aiming to make a profit).

According to the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, while serving as a member of the Central Election Commission, from October 4 to November 1, 2019, Hren was a member of the executive body of the Information Agency Hren and Partners limited liability company.

The court found him guilty of committing a corruption offense and imposed a fine of UAH 5,100.

On March 29, the court’s decision came into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hren is requesting a court to ban President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from recommending his removal as a member of the CEC.

In October 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Hren as a CEC member.

