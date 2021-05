On Friday, May 14, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will hold a meeting.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President has convened an NSDC meeting for today," he said.

At the same time, he did not provide the agenda.

Earlier, the NSDC administration confirmed to the Ukrainian News Agency that it was preparing a meeting on resolving the situation with an increase in utility tariffs, and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi announced that the NSDC would consider a strategy for the development of the military-industrial complex in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last public meeting of the National Security and Defense Council took place on April 15.

It imposed sanctions against 12 smugglers, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to develop a bill on the status of an oligarch in Ukraine.

Vadym Alperin and Oleksandr Yerymichuk, whose Ukrainian citizenship was terminated by Zelenskyy on the basis of sanctions for smuggling, are asking the court to cancel the decree of the head of state.

The Presidential Office does not yet have information on how Zelenskyy's order to develop a law on the status of oligarchs is being implemented.

