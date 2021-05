The rapid growth in rural tourism is a major government policy of revitalizing rural areas, which involves supporting poor citizens in the countryside through a program of poverty alleviation, the report explained.

China is in the middle of a rural tourism boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"Chinese-owned Trip.com, one of the world's largest online travel agencies, said that by March 2021, rural tourism trips in China had increased by more than 300 percent year-on-year", – CNN said in a report.

A homestay in Huangyaguan village of Tianjin, north China. Photo by Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo

"In recent days, Chinese tourists are heading not just to domestic historic and natural wonders -- some are looking for something a bit different, like spending a day picking mulberries, watching rice grow, fishing by the seaside and eating home-grown food", – the report said.

Tourists visiting the ancient Houliu Township in Shiquan County of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shao Rui.

"The rapid growth in rural tourism isn't just the result of the pandemic or rapid urbanization in China. It's also a major government policy of revitalizing rural areas, which involves supporting poor citizens in the countryside through a program of poverty alleviation", – the report explained.

The massive program, it said, involves a lot of spending, loans and public works designed to lift every citizen in the country out of absolute poverty.

"Such a boom in rural tourism has been backed by concrete government plans, as were laid down in a draft of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), in which the government called for further strengthening "leisure agriculture, rural tourism and the homestay economy", – it said.

"Rural sightseeing is only just beginning to take off and in the future, it will focus more on China's myriad of local cultures", – CNN quoted personnel with the tourism industry as saying.

