The Ministry of Digital Transformation denies the start of vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus of those who signed up through the Diia app this weekend, May 15-16.

Mstyslav Banik, head of the development of electronic services of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are still waiting for the signal when it should start. That is, from Diia's side everything is ready. As soon as we are told that the Ministry of Health is ready, vaccination points are ready, so that we can ship lists to them, contacts of people who want to receive a vaccine, they guided them further, we will do it right away, but it will definitely not be in the coming weekend, since some preparatory work still needs to take place on the side of the Ministry of Health, and there must be a sufficient number of vaccines," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that vaccination of those who signed up through Diia will take place on weekends, since on weekdays the vaccination level is quite high, and on weekends there are unused capacities in the vaccination rooms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, Shmyhal announced that vaccination of those who signed up through the Diia app would begin this weekend, May 15-16.

