According to the indicators of the Ministry of Health, as of Thursday, May 13, all regions of Ukraine correspond to the "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From May 8, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has transferred Sumy region from the "red" to the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger.

Sumy region was the last region that was in the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies transferred Zaporizhia and Poltava regions from the "red" to the "yellow" epidemiological zone from May 7.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources