SSU Not Seizes Anything From MP Medvedchuk During Searches - Defense

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) did not seize anything during the searches from the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction).

One of Medvedchuk's lawyers said this in court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the searches, nothing was seized. Neither documents nor other property," the lawyer said.

In this regard, the lawyer believes that in this way there are no risks that Medvedchuk may hide something.

He noted that all of Medvedchuk's property is currently under sanctions and he cannot dispose of it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of Prosecutor General asks to take Medvedchuk into custody and set a bail of UAH 300 million.

