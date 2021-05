MP Medvedchuk Says Unable To Post Bail Of UAH 300 Million Due To Blocking Of His Accounts

Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) has said that he will not be able to pay a deposit of UAH 300 million if necessary due to the blocking of his bank accounts by the sanctions that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed on him and his wife.

Medvedchuk said this near the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv building, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sanctions have been imposed on me and my wife and all the accounts from which the money can be transferred and the accounts from which money can be received to post the bail have been blocked," Medvedchuk said.

According to him, he has declared funds for the bail, but he will not be able to pay it if necessary.

He added that he would be counting on his friends in this matter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office is asking the court to authorize detention of Medvedchuk and set a bail of UAH 300 million.

