Razumkov, Lithuania’s Seimas Speaker Cmilyte-Nielsen Will Visit Checkpoints Chonhar And Kalanchak At Administr

On Thursday, May 13, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, and Speaker of Lithuanian Seimas (the Parliament) Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen will visit border checkpoints of Chonhar and Kalanchak at the administrative border with Crimea.

Verkhovna Rada’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, there the two officials will study the order of customs control, border control at the administrative border with the Russia-annexed Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12-14, Speaker of Lithuanian Seimas Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen is staying in Ukraine on an official visit.

