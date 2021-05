1 Billionaire And 8,500 Millionaires Declare Income For 2020

A billionaire and 8,451 millionaires have declared their incomes for 2020.

That follows from the data provided by the State Tax Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of millionaires this year is up 6% year over year.

A resident of Kyiv has declared over UAH 1 billion.

Traditionally, the largest number of millionaires is registered in the city of Kyiv (3,375), Dnipropetrovsk region (684), Kharkiv region (595), and Kyiv region (540).

The overall income of all the millionaires is UAH 70.4 billion.

Individual income tax is to be paid in the amount of UAH 1.6 billion, and the military fee – UAH 11.1 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the number of millionaires to declare their incomes rose by 60% year over year to 8,000.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources