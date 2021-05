OPG Hands Over Motion For Arrest To MP Medvedchuk

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has handed over a copy of the motion for arrest to the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction).

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the Office of Prosecutor General.

"The suspect was handed a motion to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention," the Office said.

The trial is likely to take place on May 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk left the Office of Prosecutor General and announced that he did not intend to hide from the investigation, let alone hide abroad.

Medvedchuk said that he was in Ukraine and did not intend to hide from justice.

The Security Service of Ukraine says that Medvedchuk handed over secret information about the deployment of a Ukrainian military unit to the Russian authorities in 2020.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Crimea to Members of the Rada from the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources