Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) was robbed on the Odesa-Kovel train while traveling to Rivne region on May 10.

Honcharenko himself announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The media have begun spreading information that I was robbed on a train. I confirm this, and I will tell you about the situation in greater detail," Goncharenko wrote.

According to him, he traveled to the Rivne region on the Odesa-Kovel train on May 10 to open two new educational and cultural spaces called Honcharenko Centers in Ostroh and Varash.

According to him, thieves managed to steal his bag, which contained UAH 20,000 and his bank cards, during the night.

“When I woke up in the morning, I noticed that they started withdrawing money from the cards during the night. As it turned out, the thieves were not very careful when they began using the cards to make payments at the nearest ATB station in Zhmerynka,” he wrote.

\According to him, the police managed to find the thieves and return his bank cards within a day, for which he thanked the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Honcharenko declared the purchase of an apartment for UAH 2 million in Kyiv, his wife's income of UAH 4.7 million, and USD 535,000 in cash for 2020.

