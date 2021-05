Joint Forces Operation Commander Serhii Nayev says that at present, there are 28,000 militants in Donbas.

He said this at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that military units of the eighth army of the southern military district are located in Rostov oblast (region of Russia) to possible enhancement of the first and second army corps of the occupation groupings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone eight times, no casualties among Ukrainian military men were reported.

In particular, the enemy opened fire near the population centers of Novhorodske, Vodiane, Lebedynske, Yuzhne, Novoselivka, and Yuzhne.

On May 10, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone seven times, no casualties among Ukrainian military men were reported.

