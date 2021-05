UIA To Launch Flights From Kyiv To Emirati Ras al-Khaimah In June

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to launch flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah (UAE) in June.

Dmytro Deshin, head of the UIA press service, announced this during a press tour, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We will start in June, we will have flights two times a week - on Mondays and Thursdays,” he said.

At the same time, Deshin noted that the exact start date of the flight program will be announced later.

According to him, the flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft with 186 seats.

It is planned that flights to Ras al-Khaimah will be operated before the start of the winter season.

Tickets for these flights can be purchased both independently on the website and from the tour operators TUI, TPG, ALF and Kompas.

Ras al-Khaimah is located on the border with Oman, 100 km from Dubai International Airport and 82 km from Sharjah.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA plans to resume regular flights to 14 directions until July.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources