The European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) believes that the coronavirus pandemic and decisions of the Constitutional Court disrupted the operations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention in 2020.

This is stated in the Venice Commission’s urgent opinion on the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-proposed draft law on increasing the liability for inaccurate asset declarations, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The commission published the urgent opinion on May 6.

The Venice Commission noted that the anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine (the NACP and the NACB) are relatively recent and may lack resources and experience.

According to the commission, their operations in 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic and by the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

“In such circumstances, one might argue that a further – exceptional – extension of the prescription period is necessary, in order to help the NACP and the NACB to cope with the influx of cases,” the commission said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB’s Director Artem Sytnyk has said that UAH 1 billion has been returned to the state thanks to the work of NACB.

