The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Yurii Vitrenko as the board chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company for one year.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 370-r dated April 28, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To select and appoint Vitrenko Yurii Yuriiovych as the board chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for a period of one year from April 29, 2021," the document states.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko to sign a contract with Vitrenko as the board chairman of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vitrenko considers Naftogaz of Ukraine's performance in 2020 disappointing.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andrii Kobolev as the board chairman of Naftogaz of Ukraine on April 28 and appointed former acting energy minister Vitrenko to the position.

The Naftogaz group reported a net loss of UAH 19.002 billion for 2020.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.

