Zelenskyy And Shmyhal Instruct Vitrenko To Increase UkrGasVydobuvannya Gas Production To Fully Meet Needs Of P

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have instructed Yurii Vitrenko, board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, to increase gas production at UkrGasVydobuvannya gas production company to fully meet the needs of the population.

Vitrenko stated this in an interview with NV Business, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have a task from the President and the Prime Minister to organize the work of UkrGasVydobuvannya in an effective way so that the needs of the population of Ukraine are fully covered by the gas of own production. First of all, it is a matter of national security," he said.

Vitrenko added that his task is to provide Zelenskyy and Shmyhal with facts that will allow him to make an informed decision and that "no one scams" the President and the Prime Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vitrenko considers it necessary to ensure that gas market participants have access to gas produced by the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company on equal terms.

On April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andrii Kobolev, head of Naftogaz, and appointed former acting energy minister Yuri Vitrenko to his post.

In turn, Naftogaz calls the dismissal of members of the company's supervisory board and the subsequent dismissal of Kobolev a legal manipulation, and Kobolev himself intends to challenge his dismissal.

