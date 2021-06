China will pilot the use of digitalized driver's licenses in the cities of Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou from June 1 this year, the Ministry of Public Security announced, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"The move is part of efforts to streamline services for the convenience of the public", – the ministry said.

The number of licensed motor-vehicle drivers reached 463 million in China as of the first quarter of this year, of which 425 million were car drivers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources