A teacher gives instructions as pupils operate computers after school at a primary school in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xiao.

China's cyberspace watchdog is launching a campaign to address major issues of public concern, including internet algorithms abuse, online fraud and cyber violence", – informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"With multipronged efforts, the campaign targets algorithms abuse, fake internet accounts and rigged online traffic that facilitate illegal activities in commercial, cultural and entertainment sectors, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC)", – said in a press conference.

"To create a better cyberspace, especially for the underage netizens, the campaign also cracks down on vulgar, pornographic and sensationalized content as well as cyber violence", – the CAC said.

