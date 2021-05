Zelenskyy Urges Benelux Countries To Sign Declaration Of Readiness To See Ukraine As EU Member

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg) to sign a declaration stating their readiness to see Ukraine as a member of the European Union.

This was announced in a statement on the president's website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Sophie Wilmes, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok, and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Benelux countries to support our country’s European integration aspirations, particularly by signing a declaration on Ukraine’s European prospects," the statement said.

The head of state thanked his interlocutors for their visit to Schastia (Luhansk region) and informed them about Ukraine's steps to achieve peace in Donbas.

"In connection with the buildup of the Russian Federation’s armed forces on Ukraine’s border, the interlocutors expressed the common opinion that such actions are unacceptable because they pose a threat to European security and stability," the statement said.

They also discussed the issue of the creation of the Crimean Platform.

Zelenskyy confirmed his invitation to the leadership of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg to attend the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform and events celebrating Ukraine’s 30th independence anniversary in Kyiv from August 23 to 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on April 16, Zelenskyy proposed that Macron sign a declaration of readiness to see Ukraine as a member of the EU.

