President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada deprive the administrative courts of the authority to stop the decisions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the State Migration Service, the State Border Guard Service and the authorized unit of the National Police to ban the entry of foreigners.

This is stated in the bill No. 5410, registered in the parliament on April 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note to the bill states that the central executive body that ensures the implementation of state policy in the field of migration, the Security Service of Ukraine, the state border guard body, the authorized unit of the National Police today are objectively deprived of the opportunity to effectively implement their powers regarding the ban on the entry of foreigners, because often the action of the decisions made by them to prohibit the entry of foreigners and stateless persons into Ukraine is stopped on the basis of decisions of the administrative courts of Ukraine, adopted in connection with the adoption of measures to secure claims.

It is indicated that the argument for such decisions is that the ban on entry into Ukraine does not give a foreigner or stateless person the opportunity to come to Ukraine and take a direct part in the consideration of the case in court.

"The proliferation of this judicial practice can lead to: the loss of such a preventive instrument for ensuring national security as the prohibition of entry into Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons; creation of conditions for unimpeded entry into Ukraine and the legal stay on its territory of foreigners or stateless persons in respect of whom there are suspicions of involvement in foreign special services, primarily the Russian Federation, international terrorist, religious-extremist organizations, transnational criminal groups, as well as activities to the detriment of Ukraine, in particular intelligence, sabotage and subversive, information and propaganda, aimed at inciting interreligious and interethnic strife, the spread of separatism and the like," the explanatory note reads.

Thus, Zelenskyy proposes not to allow the satisfaction of the claim in administrative courts to suspend the decisions of the subjects of power to prohibit the entry of foreigners or stateless persons into Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the State Border Guard Service banned Russian blogger Serhiy Pynzar from entering Ukraine for three years.

Earlier, the Security Service banned Russian artists Grigory Leps and Alexander Buinov from entering Ukraine.

