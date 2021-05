Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company is in the top three most expensive brands in Ukraine. Darnitsa brand has been valued at $187.23 million. The relevant rating has been published by the Korrespondent magazine. In addition to Darnitsa, among the leaders are the companies from the field of telecommunications – Kyivstar ($225.48 million); retail, food and logistics – Rozetka ($210.42 million), Morshynska ($173.25 million) and Nova Poshta postal operator ($170.01 million). Another Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturer, Farmak ($94.09 million), is also in the rating, ranking 31st out of 50.

The authors of the rating note that the main criterion in its compilation was customer confidence in the brand.

“Ukrainian companies have become less susceptible to problems in the economy, and leaders win compared to those who are catching up with them during a crisis. Because in difficult times, people want to trust those whom they bring their money to. And trust is almost a key component of any brand, and therefore, its value. The largest growth in the brand value has been shown by three leaders— Kyivstar, Rozetka and Darnitsa. And it is not surprising: those companies get to the very top of the rating, for which the brand and its perception in society are not just idle words,” note the authors of the rating.

Compared to the last year’s rating, the value of the Darnitsa brand has grown from $179.2 million in 2020 to $187.23 million this year. Farmak, on the other hand, has sunk: from $97.5 million in 2020 to $94.09 this year.

As a reminder, in the global rating of pharmaceutical companies Pharma 1000 from the investment bank Torreya, the company's assets are estimated at $360 million. In addition, Darnitsa was the first Ukrainian company to become a member of The Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (RAPS) – the world’s largest organization of specialists in the field of regulation of healthcare and related products.

