The foreign affairs ministers of the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) have visited Donbas.

They said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Benelux countries believe in the necessity of a dialogue and implementation of the Minsk agreements to settle the situation.

In turn, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, noted insufficient efficiency of the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

Therefore, he called on Ukraine’s partners to help France and Germany to put pressure on Russia to make it be more constructive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken was staying on an official visit in Kyiv.

