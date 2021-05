Ukraine Emerges From 3rd Wave Of Coronavirus, From May 8 There Will Be No Region With "Red" Level Of Epidemic

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that Ukraine has emerged from the third wave of coronavirus, and from May 8, all regions of the country will leave the "red" epidemic zone.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Finally, I can state that we have emerged from the third wave of the pandemic. From tomorrow, there will be no region with a "red" level of epidemic danger in Ukraine. Today there will be a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies and tomorrow we will withdraw Sumy region," he wrote.

Stepanov also said that during the third wave of coronavirus, the largest number of people died compared to the two previous ones.

According to Stepanov, at the peak of the epidemic, 44,000 patients were on oxygen therapy in hospitals.

The minister also noted that the coronavirus in Ukraine has not yet been overcome.

"We have overcome the next wave of COVID-19, but not yet a virus. Therefore, now it is very important not to relax, but to continue to adhere to anti-epidemic rules on weekends. We are all accustomed from childhood that the May holidays are picnics, large groups of friends and relatives and barbecues in nature. I love it myself. But no barbecues are worth life and health. Therefore, take care of yourself, because the virus is just waiting for you to take off the mask," Stepanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies transferred Zaporizhia and Poltava regions from the "red" to the "yellow" epidemiological zone from May 7.

On April 20, Stepanov said that Ukraine has passed the peak of the third wave of coronavirus incidence.

