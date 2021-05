A fossilized dinosaur egg found in the village of Yanggong, Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo by Yudu County Museum/Handout via Xinhua.

Ten fossilized dinosaur eggs from the Cretaceous period have recently been discovered in east China's Jiangxi Province, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The fossils were excavated from a construction site in the village of Yanggong, Ganzhou City, on April 21 and later identified by experts as dinosaur eggs, according to Guo Jinshan, a researcher with the Jiangxi provincial geological institute.

Guo said the discovery of eggshell remains on the surface of the fossils has helped with the identification.

The eggs are of similar size, roughly 9 cm wide and 11 cm long.

To date, more than 10,000 fossilized dinosaur eggs have been found in Jiangxi, and most of them date back to the Cretaceous period, according to Guo.

